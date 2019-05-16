Feeling like Summer, and the next round of storms

Good Thursday morning friends. If you have enjoyed the more summer-like heat, more is in store for the next few days. The wind will pick up, to the 15 to 25 mph range, coming from the southwest, and we'll see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s once more. A few thunderstorms may pop up for our friends in eastern New Mexico and the far southwest Texas Panhandle, but these will be pretty minor, bringing small hail and gusty winds.



Tomorrow's round of precipitation will be of more conern. We'll start out the day breezy with lows in the 50s and low 60s, and reach highs near 90 as the wind gets even stronger. Severe thunderstorms will be possible along the dryline which will end up from Liberal to Pampa and Silverton. Those east of the dryline will have the best chance at storms, with large hail, damaging downburst winds, and a tornado or two will be possible also. Stay alert tomorrow afternoon, and make sure that your family has a plan in place if a Tornado Warning is issued for your county. Overnight, the severe threat drops and then we'll see a few weaker storms possible on Saturday as temperatures only reach the 70s.



Monday's severe weather threat will come up, again, for our eastern counties.



Enjoy your Thursday and stay cool!



Meteorologist Chris Martin

