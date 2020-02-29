February to March; our weekend weather outlook

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

36°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

38°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

35°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

32°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

40°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today (February 29), will be breezy and much warmer.  Under a partly sunny sky, winds look to increase out of the southwest at 15 to 30 mph.  Temperatures should respond, soaring into the 70’s this afternoon.  Amarillo could top out around 74.  Tomorrow (March 1), will follow suit with breezy weather, and highs in the 70’s.  The only negative to this weekend’s warmth could be the dryness of the winds, leading to wildfire conditions.  Please be cognizant about wildfire concerns!

Monday looks to be the day of transition back to cooler weather.  Instead of the 70’s temperatures could hover in the 50’s and 60’s.  Tuesday (Election Day), will continue the downward trend with blustery north winds, and a blend of 40’s and low 50’s.  Also, it still appears that we could see scattered rain showers developing during the day.  A few rumbles of thunder might be heard, along with a few snow flakes mixing in from time to time.  No accumulating snow is expected, but please stay tuned to updated forecasts.

Wednesday may start out damp and cold with lows around freezing, followed by sunshine during the afternoon, and highs back in the 50’s and low 60’s.

Lastly, have a safe and fun weekend everyone, and enjoy the pleasant 70’s, as we transition from February to March!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss