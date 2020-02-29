February to March; our weekend weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today (February 29), will be breezy and much warmer. Under a partly sunny sky, winds look to increase out of the southwest at 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures should respond, soaring into the 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo could top out around 74. Tomorrow (March 1), will follow suit with breezy weather, and highs in the 70’s. The only negative to this weekend’s warmth could be the dryness of the winds, leading to wildfire conditions. Please be cognizant about wildfire concerns!

Monday looks to be the day of transition back to cooler weather. Instead of the 70’s temperatures could hover in the 50’s and 60’s. Tuesday (Election Day), will continue the downward trend with blustery north winds, and a blend of 40’s and low 50’s. Also, it still appears that we could see scattered rain showers developing during the day. A few rumbles of thunder might be heard, along with a few snow flakes mixing in from time to time. No accumulating snow is expected, but please stay tuned to updated forecasts.

Wednesday may start out damp and cold with lows around freezing, followed by sunshine during the afternoon, and highs back in the 50’s and low 60’s.

Lastly, have a safe and fun weekend everyone, and enjoy the pleasant 70’s, as we transition from February to March!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris