Nice weather, plus maybe some additional rain

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Another nice day is on tap with light northerly winds, and temperatures warming into the mid 80’s. Tomorrow and Friday may stay slightly cooler with a blend of 70’s and low 80’s, while Saturday and Sunday could heat back into the mid 80’s. The hot low 90’s look to return early next week.

Precipitation-wise, a slight chance of thunderstorms will be possible for tomorrow, and again over the weekend. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but be aware of lightning, brief downpours, and sudden gusty winds, if a storm is near your location. By the way, our western counties look to have the best chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris