Nice weather, plus maybe some additional rain

Clear

Amarillo

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
52°F A few clouds. Low 52F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Another nice day is on tap with light northerly winds, and temperatures warming into the mid 80’s.  Tomorrow and Friday may stay slightly cooler with a blend of 70’s and low 80’s, while Saturday and Sunday could heat back into the mid 80’s.  The hot low 90’s look to return early next week.

Precipitation-wise, a slight chance of thunderstorms will be possible for tomorrow, and again over the weekend.  Severe weather is not expected at this time, but be aware of lightning, brief downpours, and sudden gusty winds, if a storm is near your location.  By the way, our western counties look to have the best chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

