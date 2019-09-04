Expectation of rain paves the way; Reality of high pressure blocks it

Live Now
Fair

Amarillo

90°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
63°F Clear
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dumas

91°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
64°F Mostly Clear
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Hereford

92°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
61°F Clear
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

92°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
60°F Clear
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Perryton

92°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Pampa

92°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Hot September weather looks to continue through Saturday with full force sunshine, southerly winds, and highs in the 90’s each day.  The low 100’s may not be out of the question for a few locations.  Less hot conditions should move in on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with temperatures easing back into the 80’s.

On the rainfall side of the equation, dry weather looks to continue through Friday.  Hit or miss thunderstorms could return over the weekend, and early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

