Expectation of rain paves the way; Reality of high pressure blocks it

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hot September weather looks to continue through Saturday with full force sunshine, southerly winds, and highs in the 90’s each day. The low 100’s may not be out of the question for a few locations. Less hot conditions should move in on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with temperatures easing back into the 80’s.

On the rainfall side of the equation, dry weather looks to continue through Friday. Hit or miss thunderstorms could return over the weekend, and early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris