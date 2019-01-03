Exiting Snow and More Sunshine Video Video

Good Thursday morning friends. It's cloudy and freezing and we continue to see the chance for light snow over our far eastern counties through this evening. A few inches of snow are possible from Shamrock to Childress before the system moves out later on tonight, so use extra caution if you're driving through the precipitation. Temperatures in the eastern Texas Panhandle will reach the 30s while most of us to the west will see highs in the 40s with the sky clearing out.



Friday, we'll wake up to temperatures well below freezing again but we'll have sunshine all day long which helps us rise to the 50s and 60s. We'll see the 70s on Sunday as the wind starts to pick up, but we'll have stronger and somewhat cooler breezes for Monday.



Meteorologist Chris Martin

Average High: 50

Average Low: 23

Year-to-Date Precipitation: 0.01"



Soil Temperatures

2": 32

6": 34



Relative Humidity:

AM: 74%

PM: 28%



Drying Potential: Low



Pan Evaporation: 0.10"