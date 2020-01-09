End of the week winter storm on the horizon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Unseasonably pleasant weather continues for this afternoon with lighter westerly winds of 5 to 20 mph. High-level clouds should help to dampen the overall wind speeds, but not hamper temperatures warming back into a range of 50’s and 60’s. Amarillo should top out around 62. Tomorrow, however, is scheduled to turn blustery and much colder with north winds of 15 to 30 mph, and temperatures falling into the 30’s and 40’s. Wind chills could hover in the 20’s!

Also, it is appearing more likely that we will see some wintry weather. A mix of light rain and snow will be possible across our northern counties tomorrow afternoon, spreading south during the evening hours. As of this writing, any amounts of snow will stay light, running less than an inch or two. Of course, always drive very cautiously, if you encounter wintry weather. The sky should clear after midnight.

Windy and cool conditions look to continue on Saturday with highs around 50, while Sunday should turn mild with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s.

