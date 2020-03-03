Election Day Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
15 mph ESE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 32F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 32F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Election Day, thus far, has been uneventful weather-wise.  The afternoon hours appear to stay relatively cool, but not cold, as an upper-level storm system traverses West Texas, and stays just south of our region.  Temperatures will hover in the 50’s and low 60’s with scattered rain showers developing this evening, from I-40, and points south.  The rain will move east and southeast away from the Panhandle by midday tomorrow.  All snow chances have been removed from this forecast, because of the southern track of the upper-level low.

Tomorrow will see a continuation of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.  The upper 60’s and low 70’s look to return each afternoon from Thursday through the weekend.  No additional rain or snow is expected for the rest of this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

