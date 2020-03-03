Election Day Forecast

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Election Day, thus far, has been uneventful weather-wise. The afternoon hours appear to stay relatively cool, but not cold, as an upper-level storm system traverses West Texas, and stays just south of our region. Temperatures will hover in the 50’s and low 60’s with scattered rain showers developing this evening, from I-40, and points south. The rain will move east and southeast away from the Panhandle by midday tomorrow. All snow chances have been removed from this forecast, because of the southern track of the upper-level low.

Tomorrow will see a continuation of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. The upper 60’s and low 70’s look to return each afternoon from Thursday through the weekend. No additional rain or snow is expected for the rest of this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris