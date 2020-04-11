Easter Weekend weather outlook

Overcast

Amarillo

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
21 mph SW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
23 mph SW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F A few passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
17 mph WSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
20 mph WSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today will see the upper-level low nudge its way into southern New Mexico with additional showers and thunderstorms developing across Texas.  For our area, the eastern counties may have the best chance at storms, as a dryline/cold front intersection occurs.  Some severe weather looks possible with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy downpours.  Temperatures for this afternoon could reach back into the 70’s and low 80’s.

Tomorrow (Easter Sunday), will see the upper-level low moving south and east of our region, pulling a cold front south through the Panhandles.  A passing rain shower or two looks possible on Easter night with temperatures holding steady in the blustery cool 40’s and 50’s during the day.

Lastly, Monday evening through Tuesday morning could still offer a rain/snow mix with lows in the 20’s, and highs only in the 40’s and low 50’s. 

Have a safe, secure, and healthy Easter Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

