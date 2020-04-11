Easter Weekend weather outlook

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.

Good Saturday morning,

Today will see the upper-level low nudge its way into southern New Mexico with additional showers and thunderstorms developing across Texas. For our area, the eastern counties may have the best chance at storms, as a dryline/cold front intersection occurs. Some severe weather looks possible with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. Temperatures for this afternoon could reach back into the 70’s and low 80’s.

Tomorrow (Easter Sunday), will see the upper-level low moving south and east of our region, pulling a cold front south through the Panhandles. A passing rain shower or two looks possible on Easter night with temperatures holding steady in the blustery cool 40’s and 50’s during the day.

Lastly, Monday evening through Tuesday morning could still offer a rain/snow mix with lows in the 20’s, and highs only in the 40’s and low 50’s.

Have a safe, secure, and healthy Easter Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris