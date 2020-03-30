Tracking storms into Western Oklahoma, plus our Week Ahead Forecast

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 35F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Hello everyone,

I hope this message finds you and your loved ones safe and well. Additional isolated storms might occur this afternoon. If these cells form, they could pulse strong to marginally severe with heavy downpours, sudden strong winds, and pockets hail. All thunderstorm activity should exit our area by sunset, if not before. Temperature-wise, today will see breezy highs close to 70.

Tomorrow should be sunny with an afternoon blend of 70’s. Wednesday (April 1), could top out close to a breezy high of 80. Thursday will follow suit, while Friday and Saturday look to cool back into the 60’s, if not a few 50’s for Saturday. Also, additional showers might occur over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris