Tracking storms into Western Oklahoma, plus our Week Ahead Forecast

Hello everyone,
I hope this message finds you and your loved ones safe and well. Additional isolated storms might occur this afternoon. If these cells form, they could pulse strong to marginally severe with heavy downpours, sudden strong winds, and pockets hail. All thunderstorm activity should exit our area by sunset, if not before. Temperature-wise, today will see breezy highs close to 70.
Tomorrow should be sunny with an afternoon blend of 70’s. Wednesday (April 1), could top out close to a breezy high of 80. Thursday will follow suit, while Friday and Saturday look to cool back into the 60’s, if not a few 50’s for Saturday. Also, additional showers might occur over the weekend.
Chief Meteorologist John Harris