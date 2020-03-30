Breaking News
City of Amarillo issues ‘shelter in place’ order
White House Coronavirus Taskforce briefing

Tracking storms into Western Oklahoma, plus our Week Ahead Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
16 mph S
31%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
15 mph NNW
10%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
7 mph SSE
31%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
11 mph NNW
10%
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
26 mph W
14%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 35F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 35F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
21 mph NW
0%
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
15 mph SSW
20%
Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
16 mph NNW
0%
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
24 mph SSE
76%
Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
41°F Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
26 mph ENE
60%
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
21 mph ESE
71%
Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
20 mph ENE
20%
Waxing Crescent

Hello everyone,

I hope this message finds you and your loved ones safe and well.  Additional isolated storms might occur this afternoon.  If these cells form, they could pulse strong to marginally severe with heavy downpours, sudden strong winds, and pockets hail.  All thunderstorm activity should exit our area by sunset, if not before.  Temperature-wise, today will see breezy highs close to 70.

Tomorrow should be sunny with an afternoon blend of 70’s.  Wednesday (April 1), could top out close to a breezy high of 80.  Thursday will follow suit, while Friday and Saturday look to cool back into the 60’s, if not a few 50’s for Saturday.  Also, additional showers might occur over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

