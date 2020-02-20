Breaking News
SWAT team responding to situation on I-40 in Wheeler County, TxDOT Childress says

Warming trend for tomorrow and the weekend; Possible thundershowers on Sunday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Broken Clouds

Amarillo

30°F Broken Clouds Feels like 22°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 20F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
20°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 20F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

27°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
19°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

35°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

31°F Broken Clouds Feels like 22°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
19°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

28°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
19°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Pampa

32°F Broken Clouds Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. E winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
21°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. E winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Thursday afternoon,

The scattered snow showers from this morning have come to an end with a gradual clearing from north to south.  Temperatures are hovering in the upper 20’s and low 30’s, with wind chills in the teens.  Needless to say, bundle up in layers, and allow extra time to reach your destination safely.  Even though snow totals are minimal, with amounts running from just a trace to less than 1 inch, outdoor surfaces could be slick and hazardous.

Tomorrow should be partly sunny with highs around 50, while Saturday and Sunday look to top out in the 60’s.  Also, scattered rain showers, and even a couple of thunderstorms could occur over the weekend, as a quick moving upper-level low traverses the area.  Once the low departs to our east by Sunday afternoon, strong northwesterly winds of 25 to 40 mph, will commence, giving the Panhandles a very blustery day.

Monday will stay breezy but pleasant with highs close to 70, followed by windy and much cooler weather on Tuesday, with temperatures falling back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s.  Also, wintry conditions could return with a possible rain/snow mix.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss