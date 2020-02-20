Warming trend for tomorrow and the weekend; Possible thundershowers on Sunday

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Good Thursday afternoon,

The scattered snow showers from this morning have come to an end with a gradual clearing from north to south. Temperatures are hovering in the upper 20’s and low 30’s, with wind chills in the teens. Needless to say, bundle up in layers, and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. Even though snow totals are minimal, with amounts running from just a trace to less than 1 inch, outdoor surfaces could be slick and hazardous.

Tomorrow should be partly sunny with highs around 50, while Saturday and Sunday look to top out in the 60’s. Also, scattered rain showers, and even a couple of thunderstorms could occur over the weekend, as a quick moving upper-level low traverses the area. Once the low departs to our east by Sunday afternoon, strong northwesterly winds of 25 to 40 mph, will commence, giving the Panhandles a very blustery day.

Monday will stay breezy but pleasant with highs close to 70, followed by windy and much cooler weather on Tuesday, with temperatures falling back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Also, wintry conditions could return with a possible rain/snow mix.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris