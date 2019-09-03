

Good Tuesday Afternoon,



Early September heat continues with plenty of sunshine, and temperatures soaring back into the 90’s this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out around a hot 96. Tomorrow through Friday should follow suit with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the 90’s each day. Temperatures may ease back into the 80’s for this upcoming weekend. Rainfall-wise, a rogue thunderstorm or two may try to work in from time to time through Friday. Storm chances may actually increase somewhat over the weekend, as a weak cool front drifts south across the Panhandles.



Chief Meteorologist John Harris