Fair

Amarillo

93°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
64°F Clear
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dumas

94°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
62°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Hereford

95°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
62°F Clear
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

97°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
3 mph VAR
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
62°F Clear
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Perryton

94°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Pampa

95°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
66°F Clear
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—


Good Tuesday Afternoon, 

Early September heat continues with plenty of sunshine, and temperatures soaring back into the 90’s this afternoon.  Amarillo looks to top out around a hot 96.  Tomorrow through Friday should follow suit with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the 90’s each day.  Temperatures may ease back into the 80’s for this upcoming weekend. Rainfall-wise, a rogue thunderstorm or two may try to work in from time to time through Friday.  Storm chances may actually increase somewhat over the weekend, as a weak cool front drifts south across the Panhandles.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

