Early fall like weather…

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mostly Cloudy

Amarillo

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
62°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Dumas

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
61°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Hereford

80°F Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
63°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Dalhart

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
59°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Perryton

80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

Pampa

70°F Rain Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
62°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

 Good Tuesday afternoon,

Less heat is on tap for the next couple of days as a cool front moves south of the Panhandles.  North of this boundary, more clouds than sunshine will be seen with northeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures for this afternoon should range from the upper 70’s to the mid 80’s.  Tomorrow will follow suit, while the hotter 90’s look to return on Thursday and Friday.  A blend of 80’s and low 90’s will be the norm for the holiday weekend, including Monday (Labor Day).

Rainfall-wise, a few thunderstorms may develop along the frontal boundary across our southern counties later today, followed by isolated showers and embedded storms tomorrow morning.  Additional hit or miss thunderstorms look possible over the Labor Day Weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss