Early fall like weather…

Less heat is on tap for the next couple of days as a cool front moves south of the Panhandles. North of this boundary, more clouds than sunshine will be seen with northeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures for this afternoon should range from the upper 70’s to the mid 80’s. Tomorrow will follow suit, while the hotter 90’s look to return on Thursday and Friday. A blend of 80’s and low 90’s will be the norm for the holiday weekend, including Monday (Labor Day).

Rainfall-wise, a few thunderstorms may develop along the frontal boundary across our southern counties later today, followed by isolated showers and embedded storms tomorrow morning. Additional hit or miss thunderstorms look possible over the Labor Day Weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris