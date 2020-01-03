Dry westerly winds of January

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Mainly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Sunshine returns for today with northwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures will respond, moderating back into the upper 40’s to around 50 for this afternoon.  Tomorrow looks to continue the warming trend with light winds, and highs in the low to mid 60’s.  Sunday, however, could see a weak cold front moving through, cooling temperatures back into the 50’s.  Monday and Tuesday will follow suit with a blend of upper 40’s and low 50’s, while Wednesday through Friday should moderate into the mid to upper 50’s.

As of this writing, no rain or snow is expected over the next several days.

Enjoy your first weekend of January everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss