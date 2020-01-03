Dry westerly winds of January

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Sunshine returns for today with northwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, moderating back into the upper 40’s to around 50 for this afternoon. Tomorrow looks to continue the warming trend with light winds, and highs in the low to mid 60’s. Sunday, however, could see a weak cold front moving through, cooling temperatures back into the 50’s. Monday and Tuesday will follow suit with a blend of upper 40’s and low 50’s, while Wednesday through Friday should moderate into the mid to upper 50’s.

As of this writing, no rain or snow is expected over the next several days.

Enjoy your first weekend of January everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris