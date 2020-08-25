Hot, Hazy, and dry until the upcoming weekend

Clear

Amarillo

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello everyone, 

Northeast to easterly flow aloft should keep our area dry from today through Friday.  Even the remnant lows of Hurricane Marco and Laura will stay well east of the Panhandles.  As a result, the summer doldrums will continue with morning lows in the 60’s, and afternoon highs in the 90’s.  A few low 100’s may also pop-up toward the latter part of this week. 

By Friday night into Saturday, the upper-level winds could become more favorable for a return of storms.  This northwest flow pattern aloft, should help to steer thunderstorms our way from the Rocky Mountains.  The storms will be widely scattered, with our western counties having the best chance of rain.  The probability for thunderstorms in Amarillo from Friday night through Sunday, will be around 30 percent. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

