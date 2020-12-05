Docile December weekend weather

Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out cold with lows in the 20’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with light north winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should moderate back into the 50’s this afternoon. Warmer weather moves in for tomorrow continuing through Wednesday. Tomorrow will top out around 60, while a blend of 50’s and low 60’s are expected on Monday. Tuesday could see the upper 60’s, followed by the upper 60’s and low 70’s for Wednesday. Cooler weather is expected for the remainder of the week.

Regarding precipitation, no rain or snow is expected through midweek.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris