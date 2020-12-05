Docile December weekend weather

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

32°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Generally clear. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

27°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

33°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

29°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

29°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Generally clear. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out cold with lows in the 20’s.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with light north winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures should moderate back into the 50’s this afternoon.  Warmer weather moves in for tomorrow continuing through Wednesday.  Tomorrow will top out around 60, while a blend of 50’s and low 60’s are expected on Monday.  Tuesday could see the upper 60’s, followed by the upper 60’s and low 70’s for Wednesday.  Cooler weather is expected for the remainder of the week.

Regarding precipitation, no rain or snow is expected through midweek.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss