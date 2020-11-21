Damp and cool weekend weather

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Today and tomorrow will turn cloudy, damp, and chilly with highs only in the 40’s and 50’s. The 50’s should return on Monday, followed by mainly the 60’s, for Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day.

Circling back to this weekend, and Monday…the weather will be damp and chilly with scattered rain showers occurring from time to time. No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder might be heard. Also, some locations could see a rain/snow mix as surface temperatures hover close to freezing on Sunday morning. No accumulating snow is expected, but drive very cautiously, if you encounter wintry weather.

Lastly, as was mentioned earlier, conditions do improve as we travel into Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Both days should be sunny with highs in the 60’s.

Have a safe, enjoyable, and warm weekend everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris