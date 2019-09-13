Damp and cool end to the week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fog

Amarillo

67°F Fog Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Dumas

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Hereford

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
62°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Dalhart

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
62°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Perryton

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Pampa

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Howdy folks and good Friday morning to you. Storms from overnight continue on this morning across the southern Texas Panhandle while the rest of us are seeing damp and cloudy weather with cooler temperatures. Overall, today will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, with sunshine breaking through the clouds in the afternoon. Rain chances will be higher for our southern counties this afternoon than the rest of the area so plan on an umbrella if you have outdoor plans.

Tomorrow brings temperatures back above average and we’ll see a bit more sun. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s and low 90s with stronger winds, and Sunday will continue this trend.

Next week will return unseasonably warm weather with plenty of sunshine to the Panhandles.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss