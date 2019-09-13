Damp and cool end to the week

Howdy folks and good Friday morning to you. Storms from overnight continue on this morning across the southern Texas Panhandle while the rest of us are seeing damp and cloudy weather with cooler temperatures. Overall, today will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, with sunshine breaking through the clouds in the afternoon. Rain chances will be higher for our southern counties this afternoon than the rest of the area so plan on an umbrella if you have outdoor plans.



Tomorrow brings temperatures back above average and we’ll see a bit more sun. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s and low 90s with stronger winds, and Sunday will continue this trend.



Next week will return unseasonably warm weather with plenty of sunshine to the Panhandles.



Enjoy your weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin