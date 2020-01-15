Cooling down before wintry weather

Good Wednesday morning folks. We have quite a bit more cloud cover above us today, while a cold front is moving in from the north. You’ll want a jacket or coat for the morning, but the afternoon will be above average again, just cooler than yesterday. We’ll heat up to the upper 50s here in town with cooler temperatures to the north, while some spots see the 60s in the southern Texas Panhandle.
Colder air comes tomorrow, along with rain and even freezing rain, especially in the afternoon hours. The warm ground and pavement will help melt some of the freezing precipitation, but please be cautious on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses. Thursday’s temperatures only reach the 30s and low 40s.
Some rain continues into Friday morning before clearing out and then the wind intensifies as sunshine returns and we heat up to the low 60s.
This weekend looks to be much calmer and closer to average for January.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin

