Cooler, inclement weather returns with possible rain and snow

An increase in clouds will be seen throughout today, as an upper-level storm system approaches from the west. Low-level moisture will be lacking, but enough could be drawn northward into the Panhandles, to give us a chance for spotty rain showers this evening. As the night progresses forward into tomorrow morning, a cold front will move south across the area, changing any rain over to light snow. Our far western counties look to be favored for the flurries. No accumulations are expected at this time.

Another storm system could drop south over the region by Saturday night into Sunday, giving parts of the area more snowfall. The exact track of this low-pressure system is uncertain at this time. As of this writing, however, it appears that our central and eastern counties may be favored for some minor accumulations by the overnight hours of Saturday. Amarillo looks to lie on the western edge of this swath of snow, which should be oriented from west to east. The weather looks to improve by Sunday afternoon, but become rather blustery with north winds of 15 to 30 mph.

Regarding temperatures – the low 70’s from yesterday will give way to the 50’s and 60’s today. Tomorrow and Saturday look to chill into the 30’s and 40’s, while Sunday might rebound to the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris