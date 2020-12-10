Cooler, inclement weather returns with possible rain and snow

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

49°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 44°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
31°F Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

47°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

An increase in clouds will be seen throughout today, as an upper-level storm system approaches from the west.  Low-level moisture will be lacking, but enough could be drawn northward into the Panhandles, to give us a chance for spotty rain showers this evening.  As the night progresses forward into tomorrow morning, a cold front will move south across the area, changing any rain over to light snow.  Our far western counties look to be favored for the flurries.  No accumulations are expected at this time. 

Another storm system could drop south over the region by Saturday night into Sunday, giving parts of the area more snowfall.  The exact track of this low-pressure system is uncertain at this time.  As of this writing, however, it appears that our central and eastern counties may be favored for some minor accumulations by the overnight hours of Saturday.  Amarillo looks to lie on the western edge of this swath of snow, which should be oriented from west to east.  The weather looks to improve by Sunday afternoon, but become rather blustery with north winds of 15 to 30 mph.  

Regarding temperatures – the low 70’s from yesterday will give way to the 50’s and 60’s today.  Tomorrow and Saturday look to chill into the 30’s and 40’s, while Sunday might rebound to the upper 40’s and low 50’s. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss