Cooling Down Before a Wet Halloween

Hello friends and good Tuesday morning to you. The warm weather is gone for awhile, as today brings a cold front with brisk winds. We're only going to heat up to the 50s and 60s with higher temperatures to the south before the front arrives. Clouds blanket the area as the day progresses, so don't forget the jacket or coat. We won't start to see precipitation from this system until late this evening, as rain showers move in from New Mexico and continue overnight and tomorrow. Snow looks to mix in up to the northwest, especially in Union and Cimarron Counties and perhaps western Dallam County, but the ground is too warm for accumulations south of Clayton.



Rain will continue for the rest of the area until Halloween evening, clearing out after 7 pm, and tomorrow will be a more chilly day with highs in the 40s. Make sure to plan on dressing your Trick-or-Treaters warmly. A light freeze is possible Thursday morning for the western half of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and eastern New Mexico, but then the 60s and 70s come around from Friday into the weekend.



Make it a great Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin

Average High: 67

Average Low: 40

Year-to-Date Precipitation: 12.60"



Soil Temperatures

2": 52

6": 55



Relative Humidity:

AM: 63%

PM: 49%



Drying Potential: Moderate



Pan Evaporation: 0.18"