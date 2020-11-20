Returning to much cooler weather with rainy conditions over the weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

The record warmth as of late is giving way to cooler weather today.  Under a mostly sunny sky with north winds of 5 to 20 mph, temperatures will hover in the 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow and Sunday will turn cloudy, damp, and chilly with highs only in the 40’s and 50’s.  The 50’s should return on Monday, followed by mainly the 60’s, for Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day. 

Circling back to this weekend, and Monday…the weather will be damp and chilly with scattered rain showers occurring from time to time.  No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder might be heard.  Also, some locations could see a rain/snow mix as surface temperatures hover close to freezing on Sunday morning.  No accumulating snow is expected, but drive very cautiously, if you encounter wintry weather. 

Lastly, as was mentioned earlier, conditions do improve as we travel into Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.  Both days should be sunny with highs in the 60’s. 

Have a safe, enjoyable, and warm weekend everyone. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss