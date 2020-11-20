Returning to much cooler weather with rainy conditions over the weekend

The record warmth as of late is giving way to cooler weather today. Under a mostly sunny sky with north winds of 5 to 20 mph, temperatures will hover in the 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon. Tomorrow and Sunday will turn cloudy, damp, and chilly with highs only in the 40’s and 50’s. The 50’s should return on Monday, followed by mainly the 60’s, for Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day.

Circling back to this weekend, and Monday…the weather will be damp and chilly with scattered rain showers occurring from time to time. No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder might be heard. Also, some locations could see a rain/snow mix as surface temperatures hover close to freezing on Sunday morning. No accumulating snow is expected, but drive very cautiously, if you encounter wintry weather.

Lastly, as was mentioned earlier, conditions do improve as we travel into Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Both days should be sunny with highs in the 60’s.

Have a safe, enjoyable, and warm weekend everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris