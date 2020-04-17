Cold front and thunderstorm chances

Hello everyone,

Blustery cold weather has returned briefly with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. This afternoon, however, should be sunny with moderating temperatures in the 50’s. This morning’s brisk northerly winds will diminish, and become variable at 5 to 15 mph, later today.

Tomorrow will start out in the chilly upper 30’s, before warming nicely into a range of upper 60’s to mid-70’s during the afternoon. The only negative will be southwesterly winds increasing upwards of 15 to 30 mph. Also, there is a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two developing east of the caprock, and drifting into Western Oklahoma after sunset. Severe weather is not expected, but be aware of lightning, sudden gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours.

Sunday afternoon looks to be pleasant with light winds and highs in the low 70’s, while Monday through Wednesday should reach into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Additional showers and thunderstorms could occur on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Have a safe and healthy weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris