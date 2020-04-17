Cold front and thunderstorm chances

Clear

Amarillo

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello everyone,

Blustery cold weather has returned briefly with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s.  This afternoon, however, should be sunny with moderating temperatures in the 50’s.  This morning’s brisk northerly winds will diminish, and become variable at 5 to 15 mph, later today.

Tomorrow will start out in the chilly upper 30’s, before warming nicely into a range of upper 60’s to mid-70’s during the afternoon.  The only negative will be southwesterly winds increasing upwards of 15 to 30 mph.  Also, there is a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two developing east of the caprock, and drifting into Western Oklahoma after sunset.  Severe weather is not expected, but be aware of lightning, sudden gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours.

Sunday afternoon looks to be pleasant with light winds and highs in the low 70’s, while Monday through Wednesday should reach into the upper 70’s and low 80’s.  Additional showers and thunderstorms could occur on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Have a safe and healthy weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

