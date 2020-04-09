Cooler, and potentially wet weather for Easter Weekend

Clear

Amarillo

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
15 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
42°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Thursday afternoon,

The cooler 60’s return for this afternoon with southeasterly winds of 5 to 20 mph.  The same can be said for tomorrow (Good Friday), while Saturday may warm back into a range of upper 60’s to mid 70’s.

Easter Sunday will see another cold front plowing through with blustery conditions, and temperatures falling from early highs in the 60’s, into the 40’s by late afternoon.  This downward trend in numbers continues for Monday morning with freezing lows in the upper 20’s, and highs only in the 40’s.

Regarding precipitation, and the models are continuing to sort this out – hit or miss showers and embedded thunderstorms could occur on Good Friday, while a few thunderstorms might be seen for Saturday.  Easter Sunday may witness passing showers, followed by a rain/snow mix Sunday night and Monday.  

Lastly, this is still a low confidence forecast for precipitation.  Please stay up to date with the latest discussions, as we approach Easter Weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

