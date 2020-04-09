Cooler, and potentially wet weather for Easter Weekend

Good Thursday afternoon,

The cooler 60’s return for this afternoon with southeasterly winds of 5 to 20 mph. The same can be said for tomorrow (Good Friday), while Saturday may warm back into a range of upper 60’s to mid 70’s.

Easter Sunday will see another cold front plowing through with blustery conditions, and temperatures falling from early highs in the 60’s, into the 40’s by late afternoon. This downward trend in numbers continues for Monday morning with freezing lows in the upper 20’s, and highs only in the 40’s.

Regarding precipitation, and the models are continuing to sort this out – hit or miss showers and embedded thunderstorms could occur on Good Friday, while a few thunderstorms might be seen for Saturday. Easter Sunday may witness passing showers, followed by a rain/snow mix Sunday night and Monday.

Lastly, this is still a low confidence forecast for precipitation. Please stay up to date with the latest discussions, as we approach Easter Weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris