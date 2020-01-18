Cool weekend weather outlook

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

31°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

24°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

27°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

27°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Mainly clear. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

30°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Mainly clear. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

29°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

We are waking up to a mostly clear sky with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with northerly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures look to hover in the 40’s and low 50’s for this afternoon.  Tomorrow, and Monday (Martin Luther King Day), will follow suit with the highs around 50, while Tuesday may see a slight chance of rain with temperatures in the 50’s.

Wednesday looks to warm into the breezy 60’s, followed much colder weather on Thursday and Friday with temperatures falling into the 30’s and low 40’s.  Also, a wintry mix of rain and snow may occur during this same time.

Have a safe and warm weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss