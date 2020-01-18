Cool weekend weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

We are waking up to a mostly clear sky with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with northerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures look to hover in the 40’s and low 50’s for this afternoon. Tomorrow, and Monday (Martin Luther King Day), will follow suit with the highs around 50, while Tuesday may see a slight chance of rain with temperatures in the 50’s.

Wednesday looks to warm into the breezy 60’s, followed much colder weather on Thursday and Friday with temperatures falling into the 30’s and low 40’s. Also, a wintry mix of rain and snow may occur during this same time.

Have a safe and warm weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris