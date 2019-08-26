Cool front on the way…

Fair / Windy

Amarillo

94°F Fair / Windy Feels like 95°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy/Wind
62°F Partly Cloudy/Wind
Wind
20 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

One more really hot day is instore before much cooler air moves in for tomorrow and Wednesday.  Starting with this afternoon, temperatures will once more soar back into the 90’s and low 100’s.  Amarillo should top out around 100, which would tie the record set back in 2011.  At the same time, however, northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph will commence, as a cool front moves south across the Panhandles.  North of this boundary for tomorrow and Wednesday, temperatures might hover only in the 70’s and 80’s for daytime highs.  The weather does heat back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s for Thursday and Friday, but then drop back into the low to mid 80’s over the Labor Day Weekend.

Regarding rainfall, showers and thunderstorms look promising for tomorrow night and Wednesday, followed by additional chances of hit or miss storms on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

