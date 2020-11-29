Transitioning from November to December

Clear

Amarillo

39°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

33°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
18°F Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

37°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
18°F Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

39°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
19°F Mainly clear. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

32°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
18°F Mainly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

38°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
21°F Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Greetings, 

Tomorrow morning will start out very cold with lows around 20.  As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph.  Temperatures should respond, moderating into the low to mid-50’s during the afternoon.  Tuesday (December 1), looks to follow suit with light northwesterly winds, and highs in the mid-50’s.  By Wednesday and Thursday, however, much colder air could invade from the north, with afternoon temperatures hovering only in the 30’s.  At this juncture, no rain or snow is expected with the passage of this cold front. 

Friday and Saturday should continue dry, but turn slightly warmer, with daytime highs returning to the 40’s and low 50’s.  

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

