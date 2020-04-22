Storms winding down. Much warmer tomorrow.

Hello everyone,
As the day unfolds, additional non-severe thunderstorms look possible, as an upper-level low exits to our east. Any storm that forms will move in a north to south direction with brief downpours, gusty winds, and possibly pockets of small hail. Temperatures for today will stay cool, running in the 60’s, with brisk north winds of 20 to 40 mph.
Tomorrow should see much calmer conditions with sunshine, light winds, and highs around 80. Cooler weather, however, returns for Friday and Saturday with a mix of upper 60’s and low 70’s. Also, a few showers may be possible on both days.
Lastly, another warming trend commences for Sunday with highs around 80, while Monday and Tuesday could heat up well into the 80’s, if not a few low 90’s.
Chief Meteorologist John Harris