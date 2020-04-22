Storms winding down. Much warmer tomorrow.

Few Clouds

Amarillo

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
20 mph N
39%
Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
46°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
20 mph NW
0%
New
Clear

Dumas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
16 mph N
52%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
20 mph NW
20%
New
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
18 mph NNE
30%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
15 mph NW
0%
New
Few Clouds

Dalhart

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
16 mph N
39%
Tonight

A few showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 42F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.
42°F A few showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 42F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.
19 mph NNW
30%
New
Overcast

Perryton

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
8 mph NNE
80%
Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
13 mph NW
90%
New
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
21 mph NNW
50%
Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
18 mph NW
0%
New

Hello everyone,

As the day unfolds, additional non-severe thunderstorms look possible, as an upper-level low exits to our east.  Any storm that forms will move in a north to south direction with brief downpours, gusty winds, and possibly pockets of small hail.  Temperatures for today will stay cool, running in the 60’s, with brisk north winds of 20 to 40 mph.

Tomorrow should see much calmer conditions with sunshine, light winds, and highs around 80.  Cooler weather, however, returns for Friday and Saturday with a mix of upper 60’s and low 70’s.  Also, a few showers may be possible on both days.

Lastly, another warming trend commences for Sunday with highs around 80, while Monday and Tuesday could heat up well into the 80’s, if not a few low 90’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

