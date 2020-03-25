Brief taste of summertime heat

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 55F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 50F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Mostly clear and windy. Low 53F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Much milder weather is on tap for today with breezy westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures warming into the low to mid 80’s this afternoon. Tomorrow could feel like summer with highs soaring into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Amarillo could conceivably touch 90. The negative will be windy conditions with 15 to 35 mph winds. As a result, an elevated wildfire threat could be realized for the counties that have received less rainfall as of late.

Friday looks to continue windy, but cooler with temperatures easing back into the 70’s and low 80’s. Saturday will follow this trend with highs in the low to mid 60’s. Also, a passing rain shower or sprinkles could sweep through during the morning hours.

Additional slight chances of rain may occur late Sunday night and Monday with temperatures warming back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s, for both days.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris