Colder weather, along with wintry precipitation

Friday

48° / 25°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun

Saturday

49° / 27°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy

Sunday

33° / 18°
Windy, snow early
Windy, snow early

Monday

46° / 25°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds

Tuesday

41° / 20°
Windy with plenty of sun
Windy with plenty of sun

Wednesday

50° / 25°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds

Thursday

52° / 30°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine

39°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

42°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

43°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

45°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

41°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

38°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
38°

35°

8 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

9 PM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
32°

31°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

31°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

31°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

30°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

28°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

26°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

29°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
29°

32°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°
Amarillo

Amarillo
38°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Dumas

Dumas
36°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Hereford

Hereford
40°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Dalhart

Dalhart
36°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Tonight

A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Perryton

Perryton
37°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
18 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Tonight

A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Pampa

Pampa
40°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Happy Friday folks! Well the nice, warm weather we’ve enjoyed is now gone and today will be much more chilly. A few spots saw rain last night, and this upper-level system is trying to bring light snow to our northern counties. We’ll see another round for the Oklahoma Panhandle and northern Texas Panhandle after 2 pm, but accumulations of snow look to stay less than an inch. We’ll only warm up to the 40s and low 50s in the afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky above. Thankfully, the wind won’t be too strong.

Saturday brings back sunshine, but only briefly, as we see nearly the same highs but Saturday night brings the next round of snow, from the other side of this system which will be stronger. As of this writing, we’re looking for a few inches of snow possible for the central Texas Panhandle by noon Sunday, while amounts look to be closer to half a foot for the northeastern Texas Panhandle and eastern Oklahoma Panhandle. Also, it’ll be colder and windy for that day with highs in the 30s as precipitation comes to an end.

Overall, nicer weather comes next week with the return of average temperatures.

Stay warm and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

