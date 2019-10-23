Cold wintry weather arrives tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Pleasant weather will continue for today, before windy, wet, snowy, and markedly colder conditions move in late tonight and tomorrow. This afternoon should see sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. By this evening, however, a cold front will plow through with blustery north winds increasing upwards of 15 to 30 mph, after midnight. This northerly gale will usher in much colder weather tomorrow with highs only in the 30’s, and wind chills in the 20’s.

To go along with the 30’s for tomorrow will be an overcast sky with scattered rain showers, and possibly some snow mixing in from time to time. If the atmosphere turns cold enough, the rain will change over to all snow with possible accumulations. As of this writing, slushy snow could accumulate on bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways, where any snow bands develop. Needless to say, if you encounter wintry travel, slow way down, and put extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Poor visibility can be expected, due to the blowing snow. The wintry conditions should be winding down by tomorrow night with a clearing sky early Friday morning. Temperatures for Friday will hover in the 40’s and 50’s, followed by the 50’s and 60’s over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris