Possible snow showers return on Thursday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

45°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

41°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 35°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

46°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

41°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

43°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Pampa

46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Much cooler February weather returns with temperatures only in the 40’s.  Northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, will help to usher in an overcast sky with a slight chance of light snow across our far northwestern counties.  No accumulations are expected.

Tomorrow and Thursday look to stay cloudy and chilly with 40’s and low 30’s respectively.   Also, a possible rain/snow mix could occur.  Mainly light rain tomorrow night, and light snow on Thursday.  Any accumulations of snow should stay on the minimal side.  Of course, please stay tuned to updated forecasts.

Warmer weather looks to return for Friday and the upcoming weekend with highs back in the 50’s and 60’s.  Also, scattered rain showers might develop over parts of the area on Saturday and Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss