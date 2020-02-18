Possible snow showers return on Thursday

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

26°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Much cooler February weather returns with temperatures only in the 40’s. Northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, will help to usher in an overcast sky with a slight chance of light snow across our far northwestern counties. No accumulations are expected.

Tomorrow and Thursday look to stay cloudy and chilly with 40’s and low 30’s respectively. Also, a possible rain/snow mix could occur. Mainly light rain tomorrow night, and light snow on Thursday. Any accumulations of snow should stay on the minimal side. Of course, please stay tuned to updated forecasts.

Warmer weather looks to return for Friday and the upcoming weekend with highs back in the 50’s and 60’s. Also, scattered rain showers might develop over parts of the area on Saturday and Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris