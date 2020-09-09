Unseasonably cold and wet weather continues

Coats, sweaters, and umbrellas will come in handy for today as chilly air settles in behind the cold front that surged through yesterday. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the 30’s and low 40’s, along with widespread rain showers. Sleet and light snow may mix in across our far northwest counties, but for the most part, a cold rain will be seen across the area today.

This morning’s temperatures should stay well above freezing for most locations, except for our far northwest counties, where 32 degrees could be witnessed briefly. The upper 30’s in Amarillo this morning are breaking the old record low of 44, set back in 1941. The afternoon hours will stay unusually chilly with high temperatures only in the 40’s and low 50’s. In fact, Amarillo will set another record for the coolest high temperature, wiping out the old record of 63, set back in 1894.

Tomorrow should warm into the 60’s during the afternoon, followed by the 70’s for Friday. The low to mid 80’s will return on Saturday and Sunday.

Back to our rain chances – we are expecting an 80% chance of showers today, 40% tomorrow, and 30% chance on Friday. Occasional rumbles of thunder might be heard, but no severe weather is expected at this time. Additional hit or miss thunderstorms could occur over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

