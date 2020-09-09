Unseasonably cold and wet weather continues

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

41°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

39°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
40°F Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

41°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
21 mph NNE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Record low temperatures expected. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
38°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Record low temperatures expected. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Coats, sweaters, and umbrellas will come in handy for today as chilly air settles in behind the cold front that surged through yesterday.  This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the 30’s and low 40’s, along with widespread rain showers.  Sleet and light snow may mix in across our far northwest counties, but for the most part, a cold rain will be seen across the area today. 

This morning’s temperatures should stay well above freezing for most locations, except for our far northwest counties, where 32 degrees could be witnessed briefly.  The upper 30’s in Amarillo this morning are breaking the old record low of 44, set back in 1941.  The afternoon hours will stay unusually chilly with high temperatures only in the 40’s and low 50’s.  In fact, Amarillo will set another record for the coolest high temperature, wiping out the old record of 63, set back in 1894.  

Tomorrow should warm into the 60’s during the afternoon, followed by the 70’s for Friday.  The low to mid 80’s will return on Saturday and Sunday. 

Back to our rain chances – we are expecting an 80% chance of showers today, 40% tomorrow, and 30% chance on Friday.  Occasional rumbles of thunder might be heard, but no severe weather is expected at this time.  Additional hit or miss thunderstorms could occur over the weekend. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss