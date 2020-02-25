Cold and windy today; Much warmer weather on the way

Hi everyone,
Today promises to be a very cool day with blustery north winds of 20 to 35 mph. Temperatures starting out in the 20’s this morning, will moderate only into the 30’s and low 40’s for this afternoon. Wind chills, however, will make the air feel much colder. Also, pockets of light flurries could fall during the day, but not accumulating snow is expected.
The weather should see a gradual improvement for tomorrow with sunshine, and temperatures migrating into the upper 40’s. Thursday looks to be mild with 50’s, while Friday could top out in the low to mid 60’s.
This upward trend in warmth looks to continue for the weekend with Saturday (February 29), seeing sunshine, and a mix of mid to upper 60’s. Sunday (March 1), could follow suit with highs around 70. The only negative will be breezy March winds. No additional rain or snow is expected through this weekend.
Chief Meteorologist John Harris