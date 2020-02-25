Cold and windy today; Much warmer weather on the way

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Then some clearing later. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Less windy late. Scattered snow flurries and snow showers possible this evening. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 18F. NNW winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.

Hi everyone,

Today promises to be a very cool day with blustery north winds of 20 to 35 mph. Temperatures starting out in the 20’s this morning, will moderate only into the 30’s and low 40’s for this afternoon. Wind chills, however, will make the air feel much colder. Also, pockets of light flurries could fall during the day, but not accumulating snow is expected.

The weather should see a gradual improvement for tomorrow with sunshine, and temperatures migrating into the upper 40’s. Thursday looks to be mild with 50’s, while Friday could top out in the low to mid 60’s.

This upward trend in warmth looks to continue for the weekend with Saturday (February 29), seeing sunshine, and a mix of mid to upper 60’s. Sunday (March 1), could follow suit with highs around 70. The only negative will be breezy March winds. No additional rain or snow is expected through this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris