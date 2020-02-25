Cold and windy today; Much warmer weather on the way

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

39°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
41 mph NW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
19°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

33°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 17°
Wind
46 mph NW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Less windy late. Scattered snow flurries and snow showers possible this evening. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 18F. NNW winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.
18°F Less windy late. Scattered snow flurries and snow showers possible this evening. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 18F. NNW winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.
Wind
43 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

44°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 34°
Wind
37 mph NNW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 19F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
19°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 19F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

32°F Broken Clouds Feels like 18°
Wind
28 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 17F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
17°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 17F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

32°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
26 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Then some clearing later. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
20°F Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Then some clearing later. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

38°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
32 mph NW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
20°F Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
26 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent


Hi everyone,

Today promises to be a very cool day with blustery north winds of 20 to 35 mph.  Temperatures starting out in the 20’s this morning, will moderate only into the 30’s and low 40’s for this afternoon.  Wind chills, however, will make the air feel much colder.  Also, pockets of light flurries could fall during the day, but not accumulating snow is expected.

The weather should see a gradual improvement for tomorrow with sunshine, and temperatures migrating into the upper 40’s.  Thursday looks to be mild with 50’s, while Friday could top out in the low to mid 60’s.

This upward trend in warmth looks to continue for the weekend with Saturday (February 29), seeing sunshine, and a mix of mid to upper 60’s.  Sunday (March 1), could follow suit with highs around 70.  The only negative will be breezy March winds.  No additional rain or snow is expected through this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss