Holiday week weather

Today looks to continue overcast and damp with hit or miss showers. A few rumbles of thunder could be heard. With the expected cloud cover and moisture, temperatures will stay cool with a mix of 40’s and 50’s. Also, surface winds look to increase out of the south at 15 to 30 mph, keeping a chill in the air.

Tomorrow will be seasonal, but windy, with highs in the 50’s, if not a few low 60’s. Plus, a few PM thunderstorms could occur…mainly across our eastern counties. Dry and warmer weather returns on Wednesday with the 60’s, while Thursday (Thanksgiving Day), could see highs close to 70. Unfortunately though, blustery and cooler conditions will inhabit the area for Friday and Saturday, with a blend of 40’s and low 50’s. The low 60’s might return on Sunday.

Lastly, our computer guidance is now suggesting an outside chance of seeing some spotty precipitation for the upcoming weekend. As of this writing, the air looks to stay warm enough, to keep it as rain. Please stay tuned for updated forecasts throughout this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris