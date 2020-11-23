Holiday week weather

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
49°F Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
48°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
48°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
29 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
48°F Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
49°F Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
48°F Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Today looks to continue overcast and damp with hit or miss showers.  A few rumbles of thunder could be heard.  With the expected cloud cover and moisture, temperatures will stay cool with a mix of 40’s and 50’s.  Also, surface winds look to increase out of the south at 15 to 30 mph, keeping a chill in the air.   

Tomorrow will be seasonal, but windy, with highs in the 50’s, if not a few low 60’s.  Plus, a few PM thunderstorms could occur…mainly across our eastern counties.  Dry and warmer weather returns on Wednesday with the 60’s, while Thursday (Thanksgiving Day), could see highs close to 70.  Unfortunately though, blustery and cooler conditions will inhabit the area for Friday and Saturday, with a blend of 40’s and low 50’s.  The low 60’s might return on Sunday. 

Lastly, our computer guidance is now suggesting an outside chance of seeing some spotty precipitation for the upcoming weekend.  As of this writing, the air looks to stay warm enough, to keep it as rain.  Please stay tuned for updated forecasts throughout this week. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss