From cloudy and cool to very windy and dry

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

48°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
43°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Today will start out mostly cloudy and cold with morning lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s.  As the day unfolds, an overcast sky looks to continue with pockets of drizzle or showers across our east-central counties.  Also, there may be enough instability about to hear a couple rumbles of thunder, but strong thunderstorms are not expected at this time.  Amarillo will be on the cusp of either seeing sprinkles or not.  Our west and northern counties will stay dry.  Temperatures for this afternoon will be chilly with a blend of upper 40’s and 50’s. 

Tomorrow should turn sunny, windy, and much warmer with southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph, and highs in the low 70’s.  The dryness of the wind may increase the wildfire threat across our western counties.  Please stay vigilant about wildfire concerns!  Sunday looks to turn cooler with a mix of upper 50’s and low 60’s.  Monday will continue in the 60’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday could warm back into the 70’s. 

No additional rain or snow is expected over the next 7 days.  

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss