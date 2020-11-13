From cloudy and cool to very windy and dry

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.

43°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.

42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.

Today will start out mostly cloudy and cold with morning lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, an overcast sky looks to continue with pockets of drizzle or showers across our east-central counties. Also, there may be enough instability about to hear a couple rumbles of thunder, but strong thunderstorms are not expected at this time. Amarillo will be on the cusp of either seeing sprinkles or not. Our west and northern counties will stay dry. Temperatures for this afternoon will be chilly with a blend of upper 40’s and 50’s.

Tomorrow should turn sunny, windy, and much warmer with southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph, and highs in the low 70’s. The dryness of the wind may increase the wildfire threat across our western counties. Please stay vigilant about wildfire concerns! Sunday looks to turn cooler with a mix of upper 50’s and low 60’s. Monday will continue in the 60’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday could warm back into the 70’s.

No additional rain or snow is expected over the next 7 days.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris