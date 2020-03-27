Cooler, windy weather to start the weekend

Good Friday afternoon,

The record heat with highs around 90 from yesterday will give way to a cooling trend today. Under a mostly cloudy sky, windy conditions look to continue with southwesterly breezes of 15 to 35 mph. Temperatures should still warm into the 70’s and low 80’s for this afternoon. No rain is expected per se, but energy aloft could cause a few ‘virga showers’ to develop. These are rain showers evaporating on the way to the ground. Scattered sprinkles might be witnessed here or there, but nothing substantial.

Tomorrow will see a clearing sky with blustery north winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures look to cool into a range of upper 50’s to upper 60’s. Jackets and sweaters will probably come in handy during the day. Sunday looks nice with highs in the low 70’s, followed by windy conditions for Monday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. The afternoon hours should see a blend of 60’s and low 70’s. Tuesday could warm back into the mid to upper 70’s, while Wednesday (April 1), will see highs in the low 80’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris