Cooler, windy weather to start the weekend

Clear

Amarillo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
22 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
26 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
22 mph SW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
25 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
29 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
24 mph SW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early. Mostly clear skies along with windy conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
42°F Some clouds early. Mostly clear skies along with windy conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
25 mph SSW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
26 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Friday afternoon,

The record heat with highs around 90 from yesterday will give way to a cooling trend today.  Under a mostly cloudy sky, windy conditions look to continue with southwesterly breezes of 15 to 35 mph.  Temperatures should still warm into the 70’s and low 80’s for this afternoon.  No rain is expected per se, but energy aloft could cause a few ‘virga showers’ to develop.  These are rain showers evaporating on the way to the ground.  Scattered sprinkles might be witnessed here or there, but nothing substantial.

Tomorrow will see a clearing sky with blustery north winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Temperatures look to cool into a range of upper 50’s to upper 60’s.  Jackets and sweaters will probably come in handy during the day.  Sunday looks nice with highs in the low 70’s, followed by windy conditions for Monday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.  The afternoon hours should see a blend of 60’s and low 70’s.  Tuesday could warm back into the mid to upper 70’s, while Wednesday (April 1), will see highs in the low 80’s. 

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

