Clouds and Rain Near the End of the Week

Hello friends and good Wednesday morning. We'll see clouds continue to move over the Panhandles today, especially this afternoon. Temperatures will warm up from the 20s and low 30s to day time readings in the 40s and 50s again. We can expect a more breezy wind from the southwest later on in the day at 15 to 25 mph. There may be a brief shower for our southern counties overnight as a minor disturbance moves over that area.



Thursday cranks our highs up to about 60, but then in the overnight hours, rain starts moving in from the southwest.

Showers will cover the High Plains Friday as temperatures only reach the 40s. Saturday looks to be dry but just as chilly and with stronger winds.



Meteorologist Chris Martin

Average High: 50

Average Low: 23

Year-to-Date Precipitation: 0.01"



Soil Temperatures

2": 34

6": 36



Relative Humidity:

AM: 64%

PM: 25%



Drying Potential: Moderate



Pan Evaporation: 0.15"