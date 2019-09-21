Closing out summer with weekend rain

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Round 3 of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for later today.  Unlike the two previous days, the lions share of the rain will be across our east and far western counties.  Also, the storms will be very separated in nature.  Amarillo has a 20% chance this afternoon.  Lightning, high winds, heavy rain, and occasional pockets of small hail will be the main concerns.  Additional thunderstorms look possible on Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Because of cloud cover, humidity, and rain chances, temperatures should stay relatively pleasant.  Today and tomorrow will see highs in the low to mid 80’s, while Monday (the first day of fall), could warm into the mid to upper 80’s.  A range of 80’s looks to continue daily for the remainder of the week.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

