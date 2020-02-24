Week ahead weather outlook

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
mph
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
25 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
26°F Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 27F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
27°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 27F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 26F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 26F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
28°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
29°F Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Good Monday afternoon,

The tail end of an upper-level storm continues to depart to our east with light rain and snow coming to an end across our northeast counties.  Blustery northwest winds are slowly winding down with temperatures moderating back into the 50’s and low 60’s for this afternoon.

Another surge of colder air will move south across the area this evening with northwesterly winds ramping back up into the 15 to 30 mph range.  A brisk northerly gale looks to continue throughout the day tomorrow with temperatures holding steady in the chilly 30’s and low 40’s.  Also, a few flurries could drift across our northern counties during the day.  No accumulating snow is expected.

The weather looks to settle down for the rest of the week with sunshine, and less wind.  Wednesday will see highs around 50, while Thursday and Friday could trade off between the 50’s and 60’s.  Saturday and Sunday, as we transition into March, might top out close to 70.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

