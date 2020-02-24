Week ahead weather outlook

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Good Monday afternoon,

The tail end of an upper-level storm continues to depart to our east with light rain and snow coming to an end across our northeast counties. Blustery northwest winds are slowly winding down with temperatures moderating back into the 50’s and low 60’s for this afternoon.

Another surge of colder air will move south across the area this evening with northwesterly winds ramping back up into the 15 to 30 mph range. A brisk northerly gale looks to continue throughout the day tomorrow with temperatures holding steady in the chilly 30’s and low 40’s. Also, a few flurries could drift across our northern counties during the day. No accumulating snow is expected.

The weather looks to settle down for the rest of the week with sunshine, and less wind. Wednesday will see highs around 50, while Thursday and Friday could trade off between the 50’s and 60’s. Saturday and Sunday, as we transition into March, might top out close to 70.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris