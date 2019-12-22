Christmas Week Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Sunday evening,

Unseasonably nice weather looks to continue through at least Christmas Day.  Tomorrow will see a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures warming back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.  Amarillo should top out around 70.  Tuesday, for Christmas Eve, a partly cloudy sky is expected with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph.  Temperatures should once again, warm back into the 60’s, if not a few low 70’s.  Christmas Day, and Thursday should follow suit with breezy mild weather, and highs around 60.  The much cooler seasonal 40’s look to return by Friday and Saturday.

Regarding precipitation chances for Christmas Week, as of this writing, dry conditions look to continue through Christmas Day, and Thursday.  Friday and Saturday, however, might see a rain/snow mix, followed by a return to dry weather on Sunday.

In the end, please stay up with the latest forecast, as we travel through Christmas Week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

