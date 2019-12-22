Christmas Week Forecast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Sunday evening,

Unseasonably nice weather looks to continue through at least Christmas Day. Tomorrow will see a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures warming back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Amarillo should top out around 70. Tuesday, for Christmas Eve, a partly cloudy sky is expected with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures should once again, warm back into the 60’s, if not a few low 70’s. Christmas Day, and Thursday should follow suit with breezy mild weather, and highs around 60. The much cooler seasonal 40’s look to return by Friday and Saturday.

Regarding precipitation chances for Christmas Week, as of this writing, dry conditions look to continue through Christmas Day, and Thursday. Friday and Saturday, however, might see a rain/snow mix, followed by a return to dry weather on Sunday.

In the end, please stay up with the latest forecast, as we travel through Christmas Week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris