Christmas Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
42°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Today will start out chilly with morning lows in the 30’s.  As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with occasionally breezy southwesterly winds of 10 to 25 mph.  Temperatures should respond, warming back into the upper 60’s, if not a few low 70’s for this afternoon.  Amarillo will top out close to 70.  Tomorrow (Christmas Day), looks to continue unseasonably mild with some sun breaks, breezy southwesterly winds, and highs around 65.  Thursday will return to the 50’s, while the seasonal, much cooler 40’s look to return by Friday and Saturday.

Regarding precipitation chances for Christmas Week, as of this writing, other than a brief rain shower across our western counties tonight, dry conditions look to continue through Christmas Day, and Thursday.  Friday and Saturday, however, might see a rain/snow mix, followed by a return to dry weather on Sunday.

In the end, please stay up with the latest forecast, as we travel through Christmas Week.

Merry Christmas, and God Bless!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

