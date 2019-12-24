Christmas Forecast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Today will start out chilly with morning lows in the 30’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with occasionally breezy southwesterly winds of 10 to 25 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming back into the upper 60’s, if not a few low 70’s for this afternoon. Amarillo will top out close to 70. Tomorrow (Christmas Day), looks to continue unseasonably mild with some sun breaks, breezy southwesterly winds, and highs around 65. Thursday will return to the 50’s, while the seasonal, much cooler 40’s look to return by Friday and Saturday.

Regarding precipitation chances for Christmas Week, as of this writing, other than a brief rain shower across our western counties tonight, dry conditions look to continue through Christmas Day, and Thursday. Friday and Saturday, however, might see a rain/snow mix, followed by a return to dry weather on Sunday.

In the end, please stay up with the latest forecast, as we travel through Christmas Week.

Merry Christmas, and God Bless!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris