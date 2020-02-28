Tracking warm and breezy weekend weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Pleasant weather is on tap for this afternoon with sunshine, light westerly winds, and highs in the 60’s.  Tomorrow (leap day), will trend even warmer with southwesterly winds increasing upwards of 15 to 30 mph, and temperatures soaring into the low to mid 70’s.  Sunday (March 1), looks the same with the breezy, mild 70’s, while Monday should transition back into the 60’s.

Tuesday (Election Day), will continue the downward trend in temperatures with blustery north winds, and a blend of 40’s and low 50’s.  Also, it still appears that we could see scattered rain showers developing during the day.  A few rumbles of thunder might be heard, along with a few snow flakes mixing in from time to time.  No accumulating snow is expected.

Wednesday may start out damp and cold with lows around freezing, followed by sunshine during the afternoon, and highs back in the 50’s and low 60’s.

Lastly, have a safe and fun weekend everyone, and enjoy the pleasant 70’s, as we transition from February to March!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

