Century mark heat continues…

Fair / Windy

Amarillo

100°F Fair / Windy Feels like 96°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
74°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

98°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Hereford

94°F Light Rain Feels like 91°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Dalhart

103°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 100°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy / Windy

Perryton

95°F Partly Cloudy / Windy Feels like 96°
Wind
24 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy/Wind
74°F Partly Cloudy/Wind
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

104°F Fair Feels like 102°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
74°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

Our triple-digit heat wave continues for a couple of more days, before less heat becomes a reality.  This afternoon will see sunshine, westerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures soaring upwards into a range from 97 to 105.  Amarillo should top out around 101.  Tomorrow’s thermometer will crest at 100, or slightly hotter, followed by the mid to upper 90’s on Wednesday.  Thursday through Sunday should be much more tolerable with highs ranging from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s.

Rainfall-wise, very isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms look to be the norm through tomorrow, while a possible uptick in storm chances could occur from Wednesday through the upcoming weekend.  If you are lucky enough to have a thunderstorm near your location, be aware of lightning, sudden strong downburst winds, and locally heavy downpours.  Otherwise, try to stay cool and safe in this August heat.  Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and avoid being outside during the peak heating hours of the day, if possible.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

