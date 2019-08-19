Century mark heat continues…

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

Our triple-digit heat wave continues for a couple of more days, before less heat becomes a reality. This afternoon will see sunshine, westerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures soaring upwards into a range from 97 to 105. Amarillo should top out around 101. Tomorrow’s thermometer will crest at 100, or slightly hotter, followed by the mid to upper 90’s on Wednesday. Thursday through Sunday should be much more tolerable with highs ranging from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s.

Rainfall-wise, very isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms look to be the norm through tomorrow, while a possible uptick in storm chances could occur from Wednesday through the upcoming weekend. If you are lucky enough to have a thunderstorm near your location, be aware of lightning, sudden strong downburst winds, and locally heavy downpours. Otherwise, try to stay cool and safe in this August heat. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and avoid being outside during the peak heating hours of the day, if possible.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris