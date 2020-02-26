Nice warming trend on the way

Clear

Amarillo

42°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Colder. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Colder. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F A clear sky. Colder. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

39°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Colder. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Colder. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

42°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Today will be characterized by sunshine, much lighter winds, and a mix of cool 40’s.  Tomorrow starts a warming trend, however, with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s.  Pleasant conditions look to continue on Friday with the low to mid 60’s, while Saturday (February 29), could top out close to 70.  Sunday (March 1), will continue with highs well into the 70’s, followed by the upper 60’s and low 70’s on Monday.  The 50’s and low 60’s look to return for Tuesday (Election Day).

Regarding precipitation…dry weather is expected through Sunday.  Monday night through Wednesday, however, could see rain, snow, and even thunderstorms around the region.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

