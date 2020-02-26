Nice warming trend on the way

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Colder. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Today will be characterized by sunshine, much lighter winds, and a mix of cool 40’s. Tomorrow starts a warming trend, however, with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s. Pleasant conditions look to continue on Friday with the low to mid 60’s, while Saturday (February 29), could top out close to 70. Sunday (March 1), will continue with highs well into the 70’s, followed by the upper 60’s and low 70’s on Monday. The 50’s and low 60’s look to return for Tuesday (Election Day).

Regarding precipitation…dry weather is expected through Sunday. Monday night through Wednesday, however, could see rain, snow, and even thunderstorms around the region.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris