Breezy, cool start to November

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

November is starting out on a frozen note with lows in the upper 20’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with blustery, cool north winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures should be able to moderate into the low 50’s, before dropping back into the 40’s later this afternoon. Coats and sweaters will definitely come in handy for today, and this evening. Tomorrow will be sunny, but without the wind, and temperatures should once again make the 50’s. Sunday looks pleasant with a blend of 60’s, while Monday and Wednesday could bask in the low 70’s! Tuesday will see highs around 60.

As of this writing, no rain or snow is expected until after midweek.

Have a safe and fun first weekend of November everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris