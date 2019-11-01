Breezy, cool start to November

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

36°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

35°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

November is starting out on a frozen note with lows in the upper 20’s.  As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with blustery, cool north winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Temperatures should be able to moderate into the low 50’s, before dropping back into the 40’s later this afternoon. Coats and sweaters will definitely come in handy for today, and this evening.  Tomorrow will be sunny, but without the wind, and temperatures should once again make the 50’s.  Sunday looks pleasant with a blend of 60’s, while Monday and Wednesday could bask in the low 70’s!  Tuesday will see highs around 60.

As of this writing, no rain or snow is expected until after midweek.

Have a safe and fun first weekend of November everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss