Breezy and cooling off a bit

Good Wednesday morning folks. We're cooling off again, with the passage of the latest front. It's a breezy start with lows in the 50s and low 60s. We can expect the winds to stay about as strong until after 12 pm, and then we will heat up to highs only in the 70s and low 80s.



Thursday starts off with a few storms rolling over the Panhandles, and then we'll have another round possible in the late afternoon, with the chance at hail and downburst winds.



Friday, temperatures rise to the 90s with blustery southwest winds and Saturday will be about as hot. Saturday evening, we could see a few thunderstorms over our northern counties but then Father's Day looks to be dry as we cool off to the 80s.



Have a wonderful Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin

