Breezy and cool, followed by a warmer weekend

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

Today will be a blustery day with increasing southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures should warm into the low to mid 50’s, but the briskness of the wind will make the air feel cool. No rain is in the forecast, so this same westerly breeze may increase the wildfire concerns across our west and northwest counties this afternoon.

Tomorrow looks to return to tranquil conditions with highs trading off between the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Saturday ( the first day of winter), should warm well into the 60’s, while Sunday and Monday could bask in the pleasant upper 60’s and low 70’s! The only negative will be breezy conditions for both days, and possible elevated wildfire concerns.

Now onto Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. As of this writing, it appears that Christmas Eve (Tuesday), will be mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of rain late. Temperatures should top out close to 60. Rain showers could continue on a scattered basis for Christmas Day (Wednesday), with highs in the middle 50’s.

In the end, please stay up with the latest forecast, as we move closer to the holidays.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris