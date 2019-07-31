Blistering hot end to July…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday Afternoon

High pressure aloft will continue to be the dominate weather feature, as we transition into the month of August tomorrow. Underneath this ridge, the afternoon temperatures will continue to bake with highs reaching near 100 each day. The Palo Duro Canyon floor could see numbers around 106! Needless to say, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and find some shade. Also, don’t forget the sunscreen; SPF of 30 or higher. The temperatures may ease back into the low to mid 90’s by Sunday, and early next week.

Rainfall-wise, hot and dry conditions look to continue through Friday. A slightly better chance of isolated evening and overnight thunderstorms could return by this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris