Blasè February weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

Sunshine and moderating temperatures will continue for this afternoon with highs around 50. Tomorrow looks to top out close to 60, while the low to mid 50’s could return on Saturday. Sunday may see the 50’s and 60’s, followed by a cloudy sky on Monday and Tuesday with cooler temperatures in the 40’s and 30’s, respectively. Also, breezy to windy conditions look to return from Sunday through midweek.

Regarding precipitation…we might see a light wintry mix of flurries and sprinkles across our far northeastern counties tomorrow. Additional light rain and snow will also be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris