Blasè February weather

Clear

Amarillo

45°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
16 mph WNW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
24°F Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

48°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
20 mph WNW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

Sunshine and moderating temperatures will continue for this afternoon with highs around 50.  Tomorrow looks to top out close to 60, while the low to mid 50’s could return on Saturday.  Sunday may see the 50’s and 60’s, followed by a cloudy sky on Monday and Tuesday with cooler temperatures in the 40’s and 30’s, respectively.  Also, breezy to windy conditions look to return from Sunday through midweek.

Regarding precipitation…we might see a light wintry mix of flurries and sprinkles across our far northeastern counties tomorrow.  Additional light rain and snow will also be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

