Frigid winter chill and increasing snow chances

A wintry mix early will evolve to mainly freezing rain overnight. Significant icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.

Day 2 of our 3 day winter event is starting out frozen with morning lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits and low teens. Continue to bundle up in layers, and try to limit the amount of time that you’re outside. Hypothermia and frostbite are the main concerns. Temperatures for this afternoon will hover in the mid to upper 20’s. Tomorrow looks to moderate back into the mid to upper 30’s.

Regarding precipitation – we continue with a mix of sleet, light freezing rain, and bouts of light blowing snow. As the day moves forward, we may see a lull in this activity, until late tonight. At this point in time, an upper-level low will pinwheel from southwest to northeast across the area, increasing the likelihood of heavy snow bands across our western counties, and freezing rain elsewhere. Amarillo looks to be on the cusp. As the upper-level low exits the Panhandles early on Thursday, all precipitation should return to a cold rain before coming to an end.

Snow totals for this entire event! As of this writing, our far western counties could receive upwards of 9 to 12 inches. The Amarillo area could see a few to several inches of snow, while our eastern counties look to receive less than 4 inches.

Needless to say, roadways for many locations are very slick and hazardous. Slow way down, and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. Or if possible, avoid driving, until the weather greatly improves.

Lastly, the weather does finally improve for Thursday through Halloween (Saturday), and Election Day (Next Tuesday). Thursday should see highs in the 40’s, while Friday through Sunday will warm back into the 50’s and 60’s. The low 70’s could return for early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris